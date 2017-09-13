WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave company

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, now owned by Facebook Inc, will leave the messaging service company to start a new foundation, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Acton spent eight years with WhatsApp, which Facebook bought in 2014 for $19 billion in cash and stock.

A Stanford alumnus, Acton co-founded WhatsApp with Ukrainian immigrant Jan Koum in 2009. The duo worked at Yahoo before starting WhatsApp. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)