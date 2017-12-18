FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WhatsApp faces French fine over Facebook data sharing
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
December 18, 2017 / 5:02 PM / a day ago

WhatsApp faces French fine over Facebook data sharing

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Messaging app WhatsApp could be fined if it does not comply with an order from the French data protection regulator to bring its sharing of user data with parent company Facebook in line with French privacy law.

The French data protection authority - CNIL - said on Monday it had issued an order to WhatsApp to comply within one month, failing which it could move to sanction the company.

The CNIL said WhatsApp did not have the legal basis to share user data with Facebook and had violated its obligation to cooperate with the French authority. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Francesco Guarascio)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
