#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 24, 2018 / 9:38 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

Whirlpool posts quarterly loss due to tax reform charge

1 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hit by a charge of about $420 million related to the U.S. tax reforms.

Net loss available to Whirlpool was $268 million, or $3.69 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $180 million, or $2.36 per share, a year earlier.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company’s revenue rose to $5.70 billion from $5.66 billion.

The results come two days after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels, benefiting Whirlpool and dealing a heavy blow to rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
