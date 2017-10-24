FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Whirlpool to stop selling big-name brands at Sears
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 下午1点55分 / 更新于 16 小时内

CORRECTED-Whirlpool to stop selling big-name brands at Sears

2 分钟阅读

(Removes incorrect reference to private label products in headline and first paragraph)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp said on Tuesday it would continue to supply several of its products to Sears Holdings Corp and discontinue only the supply of brands including Maytag fridges, KitchenAid products and Jenn-Air appliances.

Whirlpool shares were trading down 10 percent, while Sears rose marginally.

The U.S. appliance giant on Monday reported third-quarter profit and sales below analysts’ estimates, hurt by higher raw material prices which are expected to rise through 2018.

On a post-earnings call, Whirlpool said it had informed Sears in May that it would no longer supply its brand products to the appliance retailer as the companies were unable to agree on terms.

“The Sears business is about 3 percent of our global revenue base,” Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer said on the call, adding that the brand business is a very small portion.

The comments followed a Wall Street Journal report on Monday that said Sears would no longer sell Whirlpool appliances following a pricing dispute. (on.wsj.com/2z4jTjs) (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below