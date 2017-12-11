FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whiting Petroleum to take $800-$900 mln impairment charge in Q4
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in a day

Whiting Petroleum to take $800-$900 mln impairment charge in Q4

1 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum said on Monday it will record an impairment charge of $800 million to $900 million in the current quarter due to a partial write-down of some assets in the DJ Basin in Colorado.

The company said in a regulatory filing that the write-down of its assets at the Redtail field is not expected to result in any cash expenditures. (bit.ly/2iPe7b8)

Whiting Petroleum, the largest oil producer in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation, is focusing on its activities in the Williston Basin and recently sold its Fort Berthold Indian Reservation properties in North Dakota. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below