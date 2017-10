Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp said it has appointed Bradley Holly as chief executive officer, effective November 1.

The move comes a day before it is set to report its third quarter results.

Holly, who was previously executive vice president of oil producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp, will replace 70-year-old James Volker, who is retiring and has been at the helm of the company for the past 15 years.