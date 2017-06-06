FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
WHO ranks antibiotics in a bid to counter drug resistance
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月6日

WHO ranks antibiotics in a bid to counter drug resistance

GENEVA, June 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization published a new classification of antibiotics on Tuesday that aims to fight drug resistance, with penicillin-type drugs recommended as the first line of defence while colistin should not be used unless absolutely necessary.

In its annual "model list of essential medicines", the WHO also said Roche's well-known flu drug, oseltamivir, may be removed from the recommended list unless new information supports its use in seasonal and pandemic influenza outbreaks. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

