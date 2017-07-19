FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist Jana cashes out of Whole Foods following Amazon deal
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月19日 / 晚上11点04分 / 17 天前

Activist Jana cashes out of Whole Foods following Amazon deal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners LLC cashed out of its position in Whole Foods Market Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, after the upscale grocer agreed to be acquired by Amazon.com Inc in a $13.7 billion deal last month.

Jana, which was Whole Foods' second-largest shareholder with an 8.2 percent stake, made a profit of over $300 million on the sale, according to Reuters calculations.

Jana bought 27.9 million shares of the company for $721.2 million in March, and exited its position on Tuesday for a price of more than $1 billion.

The investor had heaped pressure on Whole Foods to sell itself after taking a stake in the company, citing the retailer's lagging sales and stock price.

In June, Whole Foods agreed to be bought by Amazon for $13.7 billion in a sector-altering deal that could see the e-commerce giant enter the brick-and-mortar retailing industry. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

