#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 下午1点30分 / 1 个月前

Whole Foods sought $45 per share offer from Amazon

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant said was its "best and final offer".

Amazon had initially offered $41 in May, Whole Foods said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (bit.ly/2tPEsgy)

Amazon also told Whole Foods that it was considering other opportunities in case the offer was turned down.

The company also asked Whole Foods not to approach other potential bidders while they were engaged in talks.

Amazon said in June it would buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, in a deal that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

