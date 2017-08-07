FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Willis Towers names Susan Lane director senior captive consultant
2017年8月7日 / 下午2点49分 / 5 天前

MOVES-Willis Towers names Susan Lane director senior captive consultant

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson on Monday named Susan Lane director of consulting and development for North America and senior captive consultant as part of its global captive practice.

Lane has over 18 years of experience in captive management, joins Willis Towers from Tokio Solution Management, where she was co-chief executive.

Lane will be based in Bermuda and report to Sean Rider, managing director, consulting and development, of Willis Tower's global captive business. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

