Offshore wind farms may cover 10 pct of Europe's power in 2030 -industry group

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Electricity produced by offshore wind farms could meet as much as ten percent of Europe’s total demand for electricity by 2030, up from 1.5 percent in 2017, as turbines grow ever bigger, industry association WindEurope said on Thursday.

** The maximum capacity of a wind turbine could reach as much as 15 megawatt (MW) by 2030, WindEurope analyst Tom Remy added

** Last week, General Electric announced plans to build the world’s biggest offshore wind turbine, which will have a capacity of 12 megawatts, and said it should be able to ship the first units in 2021

** The North Sea will be the biggest region for Europe’s offshore wind, followed by the Baltic Sea, Remy said (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)