FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Indigo Partners to sell its 18.7 percent Wizz Air stake
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 下午5点40分 / 2 个月前

Indigo Partners to sell its 18.7 percent Wizz Air stake

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.

Franke made his name as a champion of unbundled fares in ultra-low-cost airlines, where passengers are offered cheap base ticket prices with extra charges for other services.

Phoenix-based Indigo Partners, whose investments have also included Mexico's Volaris, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Tiger Airways, first invested in Wizz back in 2004.

Wizz floated shares on the stock market in February 2015 at an initial offer price of 1,150 pence. They closed on Wednesday at 2,425 pence, representing over twice the flotation price.

Indigo Partners said in a statement it planned to place approximately 10.7 million Wizz Air shares in an accelerated book building process.

It also holds 44.8 million convertible shares and convertible notes, which if fully converted would entitle them to an additional 24.2 million new ordinary shares, Indigo Partners said in a statement.

The bookrunners are J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Barclays Bank PLC and Citigroup, with Goodbody as the placing agent.

Reporting by Graham Fahy, Conor Humphries and Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below