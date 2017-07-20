FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
UPDATE 1-Australia's Woodside Petroleum posts 6.8 pct drop in Q2 output
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 凌晨12点09分 / 16 天前

UPDATE 1-Australia's Woodside Petroleum posts 6.8 pct drop in Q2 output

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds)

July 20 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum reported a 6.8 percent fall in oil and gas output in the June quarter due to planned and unplanned outages and a previously flagged reduction in its share of pipeline gas from the North West Shelf.

Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer said production fell to 20.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in the second quarter from 22.2 mmboe in the same quarter last year.

Second-quarter revenue rose to $867 million from $825 million a year earlier, but missed a forecast of $976 million from Royal Bank of Canada. Quarterly sales volumes fell 3.8 percent to 20.3 mmboe.

The final commissioning of the Wheatstone LNG Train 1, Woodside's main source of short-term growth, is well advanced and nearing completion, it said. Operator Chevron Corp has said it is due to start producing in the middle of this year.

Woodside bought a stake in the $34 billion Wheatstone project in 2015, and it is set to contribute more than 13 mmboe to Woodside's annual output when complete.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul and Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below