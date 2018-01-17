FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 17, 2018 / 10:52 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Woodside Petroleum 4th qtr revenue slips 6.9 percent

1 分钟阅读

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia’s largest independent oil and gas producer, said fourth-quarter sales revenue slipped 6.9 percent from a year earlier, as pipeline natural gas production in the North West Shelf slumped.

Production fell to 21.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), partly due to the delay in the start-up of the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, and took full year output to 84.4 mmboe, at the lower end of the company’s forecast of 84-86 mmboe.

Woodside said it expects annual production of 85-90 mmboe in 2018.

Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below