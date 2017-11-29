FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Workday tops estimates on higher subscriber additions
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
2017年11月29日 / 晚上9点38分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Workday tops estimates on higher subscriber additions

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details about the quarter, full year forecast)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Workday Inc on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as more companies opted for its cloud-based finance and human resources software, prompting it to raise its full-year sales outlook for the third time.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2018 subscription revenue of at least $1.78 billion, up from a range of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion estimated previously.

“The outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018 and beyond is bright as we continue to add new customers ... and unlock new growth drivers,” Chief Executive Aneel Bhusri said.

Net loss narrowed to $85.5 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $110.1 million, or 55 cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 24 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 34.3 percent to $555.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted profit of 15 cents per share and revenue of $540.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were little changed at $106.20 in extended trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

