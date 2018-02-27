FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 27, 2018 / 9:18 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

HR software maker Workday reports bigger quarterly loss

1 分钟阅读

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, hit by a rise in operating expenses as the company invests heavily to win customers for its cloud-based finance and human resources management software.

The company’s net loss widened to $89.1 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan 31, from $88.3 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $582.5 million from $439.6 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below