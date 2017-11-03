WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

World ‘running out of time’ on N.Korea, Trump to tell Asia -White House

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will tell leaders on a five-nation Asia tour the world is “running out of time” on North Korea’s nuclear crisis and that he will give his strategy to isolate Pyongyang a few months before making adjustments, a top aide says. (USA-TRUMP/ASIA (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Steve Holland, 600 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Soyoung Kim and Phil Stewart, 620 words

- TRUMP-ASIA/JAPAN-IVANKA (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Thomas Wilson, 390 words

- TRUMP-ASIA/DMZ (UPDATE 2), moved, 325 words

- TRUMP-ASIA/JAPAN-ABDUCTEES (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Elaine Lies, 500 words

- TRUMP-ASIA/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu, 400 words

Spanish judge orders custody for Catalan leaders pending trial

MADRID - A Spanish judge orders nine Catalan secessionist leaders to be held in custody pending a potential trial over the region’s independence push. (SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Raquel Castillo and Rodrigo De Miguel, 840 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-BELGIUM (FACTBOX), moved, 340 words

Trump renews call for death penalty for New York truck attack suspect

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump reiterates his call for the death penalty against the Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight people by driving a truck down a popular Manhattan bike path in the deadliest act of suspected terrorism to strike New York City since Sept. 11, 2001. (NEW YORK-ATTACK/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Gina Cherelus and Barbara Goldberg, 870 words)

+ See also:

- NEW YORK-ATTACK/FACTBOX (FACTBOX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Angela Moon, 410 words

U.S. Republicans debut tax bill, Trump seeks first win

WASHINGTON - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveil a tax bill that will cost $1.51 trillion and deliver deep tax cuts as promised by President Donald Trump, setting off a race in Congress to give him his first major legislative win. (USA-TAX/ (UPDATE 8, PICTURES, TV), moved, by David Morgan and Amanda Becker, 1,090 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TAX/STATES, moved, by Laila Kearney and Karen Pierog, 790 words

- USA-TAX/WINNERS (FACTBOX), moved, 800 words

- USA-TAX/COMPANIES, moved, by David Randall and Noel Randewich, 590 words

- USA-TAX/STADIUMS, moved, 470 words

- USA-TAX/BERMUDA, moved, by Suzanne Barlyn and David French, 370 words

ASIA

U.S. lawmakers target Myanmar military with new sanctions

WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers propose targeted sanctions and travel restrictions on Myanmar military officials over the treatment of the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority, one of the strongest efforts yet for Washington to intervene in the humanitarian crisis. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/USA-CONGRESS (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Patricia Zengerle, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Kyaw Soe Oo and Shoon Naing, 730 words

- MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/BANGLADESH-IMAGE (PICTURES), moved, 510 words

Pakistan’s ex-PM appears in court for trial over finances

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif attends an anti-corruption trial ordered by the Supreme Court when it removed him from office this year. (PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ moved, by Asif Shahzad, 220 words)

New Zealand to offer Australia relief from refugee stand-off at PNG detention centre

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will offer to accept 150 refugees held by Australia when she meets counterpart Malcolm Turnbull at the weekend, promising Canberra relief from a dangerous stand-off at a Papua New Guinea detention centre. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/NEWZEALAND, moving shortly, by Charlotte Greenfield and Colin Packham, 382 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. judge orders former Trump aides to stay under home arrest

WASHINGTON - A U.S. judge orders President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort to remain under home arrest and wear an electronic monitoring device for now as he awaits a tentative trial date on money-laundering and other charges. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch and Warren Strobel, 770 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-SESSIONS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Landay and Mark Hosenball, 480 words

- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FACEBOOK (PICTURES), moved, by David Ingram, 560 words

- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-CONGRESS, moved, 200 words

A woman’s severed head was found in the woods. Who is she?

ECONOMY, Pa. - Based on the precise way her neck was cut and the careful removal of her cervical spine, investigators believe a body broker was involved. But they need the public’s help to solve what they consider the most bizarre case they’ve handled. (USA-BODIES/HEAD (UPDATE 1, SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURES), moved, by Blake Morrison and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, 2,040 words)

Trump’s opponents race to the courthouse to thwart him

WASHINGTON - When President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 12 he would stop subsidies to health insurers critical to the Obamacare law, the response from Democratic state officials was swift and predictable: a lawsuit by 18 state attorneys general was filed within 24 hours. (TRUMP-EFFECT/COURTS (ANALYSIS, PICTURES, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung, 1,120 words)

+ See also:

- TRUMP-EFFECT/ASIA-RIGHTS (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Matt Spetalnick and Prak Chan Thul, 1,330 words

- TRUMP-EFFECT/COAL-RETRAINING (INSIGHT, PICTURES), moved, by Valerie Volcovici, 1,230 words

- TRUMP-EFFECT/IMMIGRATION-CHILDREN (PIX, GRAPHIC), by Mica Rosenberg, 1,233 words

- USA-TRUMP/TWITTER (UPDATE 3), moved, 204 words

Trump boosts disaster aid for Puerto Rico rebuild

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump agrees to expand the use of disaster aid to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid and other infrastructure wrecked by Hurricane Maria, the White House says. (USA-PUERTORICO/TRUMP (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PICTURES), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 560 words)

+ See also:

- USA-PUERTORICO/GOVERNOR (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Nick Brown and Jessica Resnick-Ault, 690 words

Kevin Spacey seeks treatment after sexual misconduct claims

LOS ANGELES - Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment, his representatives say, following sexual misconduct allegations that have forced a halt in production of his Netflix show “House of Cards” and a social media backlash. (PEOPLE-KEVINSPACEY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

+ See also:

- PEOPLE-BRETT RATNER/, moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 320 words

AMERICAS

Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility

CARACAS - Venezuela announces plans to restructure its burgeoning foreign debt, a move that may lead to a default by the cash-strapped OPEC nation whose collapsing socialist economy has left its population struggling to find food and medicine. (VENEZUELA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brian Ellsworth and Eyanir Chinea, 815 words)

+ See also:

- VENEZUELA-PDVSA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 470 words

EUROPE

Britain’s May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May is forced to appoint a new defence minister after her ally Michael Fallon quit in a sexual harassment scandal that has prompted calls for an end to the “locker room” culture in parliament. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/DEFENCE (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and William James, 510 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-POLITICS/CULTURE (PICTURES), moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 690 words