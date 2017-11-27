FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worldpay sees FY revenue growth at lower end of guidance
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
2017年11月27日 / 下午12点54分 / 1 天前

Worldpay sees FY revenue growth at lower end of guidance

1 分钟阅读

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc, which has agreed to be taken over by U.S. rival Vantiv, said on Monday that it expected net revenue growth for 2017 to be at the lower end of its 9-11 percent guidance range.

It blamed slowing British consumer demand and weaker U.S. economic conditions, factors it said it expected to continue into 2018.

It reported a 8.4 percent rise in revenue to 1.27 billion pounds for the third quarter that ended Sept. 30.

Credit card processing company Vantiv secured a deal to buy Britain’s largest payment processor for 8 billion pounds ($10.68 billion) in August in a deal set to create a $29 billion global payments powerhouse.

Worldpay said on Monday that shareholder meetings to approve the deal would take place in early January and that it expected the deal to complete in mid-January.

The British firm was set up in 1989 and spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland to private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent International in 2010.

$1 = 0.7492 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
