FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天内
Vantiv granted extension to make firm bid for Worldpay
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 早上6点23分 / 4 天内

Vantiv granted extension to make firm bid for Worldpay

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British payments firms Worldpay said on Tuesday that its U.S. suitor Vantiv has been granted a week-long extension to Aug. 8 to make a firm takeover bid or walk away for six months.

Vantiv agreed to buy Worldpay, a former unit of Royal Bank of Scotland, for 7.7 billion pounds ($10.17 billion) on July 5 and was meant to submit a bid by Aug. 1, but the two companies are still negotiating the final terms of the deal.

Worldpay said that positive discussions are continuing but there can be no certainty that a firm offer will be submitted.

It added that the deadline could be pushed back further still if the UK Takeover Panel approved. ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below