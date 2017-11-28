FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-WPP in talks with client Ford over future advertising work
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 晚上7点21分 / 更新于 1 天前

UPDATE 1-WPP in talks with client Ford over future advertising work

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Ford statement)

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - WPP said on Tuesday it was in talks with Ford Motor Company, a major client, about their future partnership after the carmaker said it was considering its internal and external advertising model.

Britain’s WPP, led by the high profile businessman Martin Sorrell, said in a statement it had been verbally informed that Ford was considering its future ad model and “want to enter into a further agreement with WPP for a period to be agreed in 2018”.

Ford said in a statement it valued the creative men and women at WPP.

“They are trusted partners and curators of the Ford brand,” it said. “As we are across the Ford business, we are exploring options to improve the fitness of our marketing and advertising operations. No decisions have been made.”

WPP has been hit this year by a slowdown in spending from some clients and a new wave of competition that has forced the big ad groups to turn more aggressive when bidding for new contracts.

WPP, which includes such names as Vodafone, Chanel, Unilever and BP on its client roster, said it was in discussion with Ford on the next steps.

Shares in WPP had rallied on the news and closed up 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below