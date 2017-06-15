FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
UK's WS Atkins FY pretax profit up 18 pct on N.American business
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月15日

UK's WS Atkins FY pretax profit up 18 pct on N.American business

June 15 (Reuters) - WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.

Atkins, which worked on London's 2012 Olympic site as well as a renovation of New York's Statue of Liberty, said underlying pretax profit rose to 164.6 million pounds ($209.7 million) in the twelve months ended March 31 from 139 million pounds a year earlier.

Atkins, which serves companies including BP and Network Rail, said revenue grew 12 percent to 2.08 billion pounds, adding that its underlying performance was helped in part by the acquisition of nuclear energy business PP&T.

The company's Middle East and energy markets that proved to be its weak spots in the first half of the year, performed in line with market expectations in full year, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7849 pounds Reporting By Justin George Varghese; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

