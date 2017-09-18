FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US appeals WTO ruling that it failed to withdraw Boeing tax break
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 个月前

US appeals WTO ruling that it failed to withdraw Boeing tax break

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The United States has appealed a ruling by the World Trade Organization which said it had not withdrawn a tax break for Boeing Co as required, a U.S. filing published by the global trade body showed on Monday.

The U.S. appeal contests elements of a WTO compliance ruling on June 9, which largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support for the firm but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in Washington state.

The European Union, the complainant in the case, launched its own appeal on June 29. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)

