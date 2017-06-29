FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU appeals against WTO ruling on Boeing - official
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月29日 / 下午2点27分 / 1 个月内

EU appeals against WTO ruling on Boeing - official

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

GENEVA, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) filed an appeal on Thursday against a WTO panel ruling this month that largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support for Boeing, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said.

The dispute panel ruled in favour of the United States on June 9, but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in its main planemaking state of Washington that continues to cause transatlantic friction.

The EU and United States have been locked in a 13-year-old battle defending their respective plane giants in the world's largest trade dispute.

This case turns on whether Boeing complied with a 2012 decision that it had received billions of dollars of subsidies including aid from space agency NASA and tax breaks from Washington State.

The European planemaker Airbus insisted the United States had not complied with the WTO's earlier decisions and claimed it had suffered $100 billion worth of harm when combined with a follow-up complaint. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)

