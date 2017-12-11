FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Icahn nominates four directors to Xerox's board
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 12:55 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Icahn nominates four directors to Xerox's board

2 分钟阅读

(Adds director resignation, details on nominations, background)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has named four nominees to Xerox Corp’s board of directors, the company said on Monday, after a current Icahn-appointed director resigned due to a difference of opinion with the board.

The resignation of Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP, ended a standstill arrangement the company and the Icahn Group agreed on in June 2016 and allowed Icahn to make his nominations, Xerox said.

Christodoro, a Xerox's board member since June last year, told Xerox's chairman in a letter that he was one of the four Icahn nominations along with Keith Cozza, Jay Firestone and Randolph Read. bit.ly/2BUxB5X

“Until the last few weeks, it appeared that the Board’s decisions would be consistent with my views on the best interests of Xerox and our shareholders,” Christodoro wrote in letter on Dec. 8 to Chairman Robert Keegan.

“It now appears, however, that the Board will make decisions and take Xerox in a direction with which I strongly disagree.”

Christodoro did not elaborate on these decisions.

Xerox, in a statement, reaffirmed its full-year forecasts for adjusted operating margin, earnings per share, cash flow and revenue and noted that its stock’s near 30 percent rise this year had outperformed the S&P 500.

Icahn Associates Corp is Xerox’s largest shareholder with 9.7 percent stake as of September.

Centerview Partners LLC is Xerox’s financial adviser and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP its legal adviser. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

