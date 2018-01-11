FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Xerox in talks for deal with Fujifilm- WSJ
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
January 11, 2018 / 1:00 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Xerox in talks for deal with Fujifilm- WSJ

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to add WSJ attribution in headline)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Printer manufacturer Xerox Corp is talks to do a major deal with Japanese camera maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp that may or may not include a change in control of Xerox, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

However, a full takeover of the company is not on the table, the newspaper added, citing one of the people. (on.wsj.com/2EwGDXQ) (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

