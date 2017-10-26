FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Xerox profit, sales top estimates on cost cuts
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点18分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Xerox profit, sales top estimates on cost cuts

2 分钟阅读

(Adds estimates, shares)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Printer and copier maker Xerox Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, boosted by new product rollouts and cost cuts.

The company’s shares were up 1.5 percent in light premarket trading.

Xerox’s total costs declined 5.4 percent to $2.3 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company, which spun off its business process outsourcing unit last year and separated into two independent, publicly traded companies, has been beefing up its product offerings in the A4 and A3 paper market to boost sales.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $179 million, or 68 cents per share, in the quarter, from $183 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company reported earnings of 89 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 83 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell to $2.50 billion from $2.63 billion, however, topping analysts’ estimate of $2.48 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below