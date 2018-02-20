FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 20, 2018 / 2:56 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Xerox shareholders Icahn, Deason urge company to sell itself to rivals

1 分钟阅读

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason said on Tuesday the U.S. company should seek to sell itself to one of its rivals or a private equity firm.

Xerox could combine with a competitor that is actually willing to pay a significant premium, or Japan's Fujifilm Holdings themselves would step up and offer a full buy-out on fair terms, the shareholders wrote in an open letter. (bit.ly/2Hvx51N)

On Jan. 31, Fujifilm said it was set to take over Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal and combine it into their existing joint venture, Fuji Xerox.

Xerox was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below