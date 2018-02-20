FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 20, 2018 / 6:06 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Xerox shareholders Icahn, Deason urge company to sell itself to rivals

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Xerox’s response, shares, background)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason said on Tuesday the U.S. company should seek to sell itself to one of its rivals or a private equity firm.

Xerox could combine with a competitor that is actually willing to pay a significant premium, or Japan's Fujifilm Holdings themselves would step up and offer a full buy-out on fair terms, the shareholders wrote in an open letter. (bit.ly/2Hvx51N)

The activist shareholders, who own a combined 15 percent of the U.S. printer and copier maker, have repeatedly urged shareholders to oppose the Fuji-Xerox deal.

Icahn and Deason said last week the agreement dramatically undervalued Xerox, and criticized the deal structure calling it “tortured, convoluted”.

“Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason’s letter is consistent with their misguided campaign to undermine Xerox’s combination with Fuji Xerox,” Xerox said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company reiterated that among the range of strategic options, combination with Fuji Xerox is the superior path forward for Xerox.

On Jan. 31, Fujifilm said it was set to take over Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal and combine it into their existing joint venture, Fuji Xerox.

Shares of Xerox were up nearly 1 percent. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below