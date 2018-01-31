FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 12:17 AM / 3 days ago

Fujifilm Nears Deal With Xerox - WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp is nearing a deal with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp to form a joint venture with the hope of cutting costs to combat declining demand, reported The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

Xerox shareholders would own just under half of the resulting entity and would get an implied premium for their stock and cash, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2Etsyfn)

Xerox shares would continue to trade following the transaction. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

