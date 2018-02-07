FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 10:40 PM / in 6 hours

XL Group attracts interest from insurers including Allianz -Bbg

1 分钟阅读

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based insurer XL Group Ltd is attracting interest from rivals, including Germany’s Allianz SE, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Allianz is looking at XL as a potential target to grow its casualty coverage business in the United States, Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2nRW2v9

Interest from insurers in potentially acquiring XL are preliminary and may not lead to a takeover, according to Bloomberg.

XL Group and Allianz were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

