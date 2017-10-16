FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'
2017年10月16日 / 下午12点52分 / 6 天前

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A unit of Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade said Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s purchase of a 49 percent stake in independent financial services firm XP Investimentos SA involves a series of complex aspects relating to competition that demand further analysis of the transaction.

In Monday’s edition of the government gazette, Cade’s general superintendency recommended the watchdog’s board to demand additional documentation detailing how consumers could benefit from the deal. So far, the body sees some “horizontal overlapping” between Itaú and XP reaching local markets for securities brokerage, asset management and the distribution of financial products.

“In the light of the facts explained, the recommendation from the superintendency is that the act of concentration be declared complex,” the gazette said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

