2 个月前
Altaba, formerly Yahoo, to start trading on Monday
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月19日

Altaba, formerly Yahoo, to start trading on Monday

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Altaba's main assets include a 15.5 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and a 35.5 percent holding in Yahoo Japan Corp.

Verizon closed its $4.48 billion deal with Yahoo last week, marking the end of the tech pioneer as a stand-alone internet company, which was once valued at more than $100 billion.

Yahoo was officially renamed Altaba on Friday. Its shares will trade under the symbol "AABA". (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

