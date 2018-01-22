FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 6:28 AM / a day ago

Richemont offers to buy Yoox Net-A-Porter shares for 38 euros each​

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Luxury goods maker Richemont announced on Monday ‍a plan to buy the shares in Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter that it does not already own for 38 euros per share.

“We are very pleased with the results achieved by Yoox Net-A-Porter Group’s management team, led by Federico Marchetti, and we intend to support them going forward to execute their strategy and further accelerate the growth of the business,” Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement.​ (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

