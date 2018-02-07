FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 7, 2018 / 1:39 PM / in 16 hours

Argentina's YPF says to sell stake in electricity subsidiary to GE

1 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-owned oil company YPF SA said on Wednesday it has reached a deal to sell a 24.99 percent stake in its electricity generation unit to U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co.

GE will pay $276 million for the unit, YPF Energia Electrica, plus a contingency payment of $35 million with a closing date of Feb. 28, YPF said in a filing to the Buenos Aires stock exchange. Reuters had previously reported plans for the deal in December. (Reporting by Luc Cohen)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below