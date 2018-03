BUENOS AIRES, March 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-owned oil company YPF SA posted a full-year 2017 profit of 12.7 billion pesos ($627.16 million), the company said on Friday, compared with a loss of 28.4 billion pesos in 2016.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company posted a 12 billion-peso profit, compared with a 1.8 billion peso-profit in the same period the prior year and a 246 million peso-profit in the third quarter. ($1 = 20.2500 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen)