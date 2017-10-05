FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Yum China same-store sales beat, CEO to step down
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 晚上9点28分 / 13 天前

UPDATE 1-Yum China same-store sales beat, CEO to step down

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc’s quarterly same-store sales beat analysts’ estimates as its KFC restaurants served up strong results, and the company said its Chief Executive Micky Pant would step down.

Joey Wat, currently the company’s chief operating officer, will take over as CEO, Yum China said.

Pant, who has led the company since its spin off from Yum Brands Inc late last year, will become vice chairman of the board and senior adviser to Yum China.

Shares of the company, which also operates Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains, rose 3.6 percent to $41.40 after the bell on Thursday.

The company’s same-store sales rose 6 percent in the third quarter ended Aug. 31. Analysts had expected a rise of 2.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

KFC’s same-store sales jumped 7 percent, while Pizza Hut’s were flat.

The fast food chain said net income rose about 10 percent to $211 million, while earnings per share were flat at 53 cents.

Excluding items, it earned 52 cents per share, while revenue rose 8.2 percent to $2.04 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 56 cents per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto and Anil D‘Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below