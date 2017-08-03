FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Yum Brands comp sales miss as Pizza Hut continues to struggle
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 中午12点10分 / 2 天内

UPDATE 1-Yum Brands comp sales miss as Pizza Hut continues to struggle

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc, the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut restaurants.

The company, which spun off Yum China Holdings Inc late last year, said same-store sales rose 2 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, missing the 2.2 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

The Pizza Hut division, which has been off-setting strong growth at KFC and Taco Bell, reported its fourth-straight quarterly same-restaurant sales decline, falling 1 percent in the reported quarter. It, however, beat the 1.5 percent decline expected by analysts, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

KFC and Taco Bell continued to show strong same-restaurant growth around the world, rising 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Both beat analysts' expectations.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $206 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $266 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier, hurt in part by higher expenses related to sprucing up its Pizza Hut stores.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share. Net sales fell 4 percent to $1.45 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share and revenue of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company were down 0.7 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

