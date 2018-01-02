FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court orders Zambia Vedanta unit to pay state firm $139 million
January 2, 2018 / 11:46 AM

1 分钟阅读

LUSAKA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A London court has ordered Zambia Vedanta unit KCM to pay a state mining company $139 million in a claim related to the copper price, raising by $36 million the amount it was originally ordered to pay, the state company said on Tuesday.

The claim relates to outstanding payments under a 2013 copper price participation settlement agreement between Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) KCM and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH).

Vedanta officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

