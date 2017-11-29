FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto supplier ZF chairman resigns
2017年11月29日 / 晚上6点53分 / 2 天前

Auto supplier ZF chairman resigns

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen said on Wednesday that its supervisory board chairman , Giorgio Behr, was stepping down.

A company spokesman said Behr was giving four weeks’ notice, but declined to comment further.

Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper earlier reported Behr’s departure, saying the move was due to a power struggle between Behr and the company’s owners over strategy after they blocked a takeover of U.S. commercial vehicle parts supplier Wabco Holdings.

The unlisted supplier based in Friedrichshafen, a town on the shores of Lake Constance, wants to cut its dependence on combustion-engine cars, and has sought to build up its expertise in components for autonomous and electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, ZF took a 40 percent stake in German lidar maker Ibeo Automotive and made an unsuccessful $515 million bid for Swedish brake systems group Haldex. (Reporting by Ralf Banser, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Susan Fenton)

