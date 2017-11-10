FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer exits China joint venture for generic drugs
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 晚上6点49分 / 更新于 10 小时前

Pfizer exits China joint venture for generic drugs

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday it has sold its 49 percent stake to exit a joint venture it had set up with China’s Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals in 2012 to develop and market generic drugs.

The U.S. drugmaker said it sold its stake in the venture, Hisun-Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, to Sapphire I Holdings Ltd. (on.pfizer.com/2yQmeyC)

The venture will change its name, but retain the rights to manufacture and sell all the drugs being marketed or developed in China, Pfizer and Hisun Pharma said in a joint statement.

Pfizer’s shares were marginally lower in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below