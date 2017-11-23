FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe bourse loses $6 billion, index falls 40 percent after military takeover
频道
专题
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
英国退欧
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月23日 / 下午4点17分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Zimbabwe bourse loses $6 billion, index falls 40 percent after military takeover

1 分钟阅读

HARARE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s stock market has shed $6 billion while its main index has slumped 40 percent since last Wednesday when the military seized power leading to the fall of Robert Mugabe, data from the local exchange showed on Thursday.

The main industrial index was at 315.12 points compared with 527.27 points on Wednesday last week when the military announced its takeover and put former president Mugabe under house arrest. On Thursday the index fell 4.4 percent. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below