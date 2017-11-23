Zimbabwe bourse loses $6 billion, index falls 40 percent after military takeover

HARARE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s stock market has shed $6 billion while its main index has slumped 40 percent since last Wednesday when the military seized power leading to the fall of Robert Mugabe, data from the local exchange showed on Thursday.

The main industrial index was at 315.12 points compared with 527.27 points on Wednesday last week when the military announced its takeover and put former president Mugabe under house arrest. On Thursday the index fell 4.4 percent. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)