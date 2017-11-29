FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZPG revenue up on increased traffic to its websites
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 早上7点22分 / 2 天前

ZPG revenue up on increased traffic to its websites

1 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - ZPG plc, the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, reported a 23.7 percent jump in full-year revenue, driven by increased traffic to its sites.

The company, which ended its pursuit of rival GoCompare last week, said pretax profit rose 4.1 percent to 48.1 million pounds ($64.4 million) in the year ended Sept.30.

Revenue rose to 244.5 million pounds from 197.7 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7472 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below