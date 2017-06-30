FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online druggist Zur Rose narrows IPO price range at top end
2017年6月30日 / 凌晨5点23分

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said on Friday it had narrowed the price range for its initial public offering to 135 Swiss francs to 140 Swiss francs per share, the top end of its previous range, on strong demand from investors.

The share sale, which with the greenshoe is set to raise about 230 million Swiss francs ($240.4 million), would imply a market capitalisation in the range of 850 million francs to 870 million francs, Zur Rose said in a statement. The company plans to complete bookbuilding on July 4, a day earlier than previously announced.

Zur Rose is raising money to fund marketing efforts in Germany, where its business runs under the name DocMorris, and expansion in its home market in Switzerland, as well as for potential acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9569 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

