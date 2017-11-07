FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zurich to transfer German medical malpractice book to Catalina
2017年11月7日 / 下午4点59分 / 更新于 13 小时前

Zurich to transfer German medical malpractice book to Catalina

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group unit Zurich Insurance plc has agreed to transfer its German legacy medical malpractice book to Catalina Insurance Ireland DAC, the Swiss insurer said on Tuesday.

The portfolio represents reserves of around $450 million as of the end of 2016, it said, calling it another step to reduce risk and free up capital from non-core operations. It said the transaction was expected to have a small positive impact on capital and earnings upon completion. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)

