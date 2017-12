ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance has agreed to buy ANZ’s OnePath Life insurance businesses for 2.85 billion Australian dollars ($2.14 billion), the Swiss company said on Monday.

The deal to buy 100 percent of the business is expected to be completed by the end of 2018, Zurich said in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Adrian Croft)