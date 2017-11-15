FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zurich CEO plays down prospect of M&A to gain more customers
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
2017年11月15日

Zurich CEO plays down prospect of M&A to gain more customers

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Chief Executive Mario Greco on Wednesday played down the chances that the Swiss insurer will buy rivals to gain new customers and said the company sees “lots of organic opportunities”.

“Buying today companies for acquiring the customer franchise which might be not stable wouldn’t make a lot of sense,” Greco said at an investor day.

“Look at the transactions that we’ve made recently. Either we acquired special product services... or we acquired distribution.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Adrian Croft)

