4 天前
Zurich Insurance Q2 profit beats forecasts
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨5点03分 / 4 天前

Zurich Insurance Q2 profit beats forecasts

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance on Thursday posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net earnings as the group made strides in enacting a turnaround plan set out last year.

The Swiss insurer's net profit for April through June rose to $896 million, beating the average estimate of $790 million in a Reuters analyst poll.

"I am very pleased to report results that show what dedicated people can accomplish in a relatively short time," Chief Executive Mario Greco said in a statement. "Based on that performance, we are confident that we will maintain this positive momentum, which positions us well to improve our shareholders' returns and drive sustainable dividend growth." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

