Zurich Insurance beats 2017 profit estimates, raises dividend

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday as the insurer dealt with a raft of natural catastrophe losses and a sluggish investment environment.

The Swiss insurer said 2017 net profit fell 6 percent to $3.00 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.72 billion in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s fifth-biggest insurer proposed a dividend of 18 Swiss francs per share, up from 17 francs a year earlier, the first time Zurich has raised its dividend in seven years. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)