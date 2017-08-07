FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 天前
Zynerba's cannabis-based gel for epilepsy fails study
2017年8月7日 / 上午11点04分 / 6 天前

Zynerba's cannabis-based gel for epilepsy fails study

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals said on Monday its experimental synthetic cannabis-based gel failed to induce a statistically significant reduction in seizures in a mid-stage study involving epilepsy patients.

Zynerba's ZYN002 gel is being studied in adults who have epilepsy with focal seizures.

It is also being studied in osteoarthritis patients and in children with Fragile X Syndrome, a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

