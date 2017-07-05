版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 6日 星期四 05:35 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul,Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul,Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul,Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 29
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a groumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 29
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London, Britamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 29
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London, Britain. "Grime is energy, grime is coming together, grime is spitting flames on any riddim you touch," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London, Britain. "Grime is energy, grmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London, Britain. "Grime is energy, grime is coming together, grime is spitting flames on any riddim you touch," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 29
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 29
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 29
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declarationmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 29
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 29
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eatmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 29
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hambumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 29
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 29
Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 29
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock villagemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 29
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 29
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a fireworks display. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military familiemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a fireworks display. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
15 / 29
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 29
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 29
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
18 / 29
A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid of the ancient Moche pre-hispanic culture, is seen at the Ministry of Culture in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid of the ancient Moche pre-hispanic culture, is seen at the Ministry of Culture in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
19 / 29
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fallmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 29
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo releasemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 29
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
Close
22 / 29
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
23 / 29
Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work onmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Close
24 / 29
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
25 / 29
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Strmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 29
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Milwaukee. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home rumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Milwaukee. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 29
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally againstmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
28 / 29
People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

下一个

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 4日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 7月 3日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 7月 1日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 6月 30日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐